Detroit Pistons blockbuster trade tweet would have broken Twitter in 2020

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On March 26, 2006, Twitter creator Jack Dorsey sent out the first tweet ever.

Over two years later (Oct. 2008), the Detroit Pistons joined the Twitter party and since then they have tweeted out a whopping 72,974 messages.

One of the Pistons’ biggest tweets came less than a month later (Nov. 3, 2008) when they tweeted out that they had traded Chauncey Billups and Antonio McDyess to the Denver Nuggets for Allen Iverson.

Though that tweet did not get much love back in 2008 because not many were using Twitter at that point, you can just imagine the reach it would have had it taken place in 2020.

Nation, do you think the Pistons will be tweeting out something special today regarding a big trade?

