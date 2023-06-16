Detroit Pistons HC Monty Williams lands another top assistant coach

Detroit Pistons new head coach Monty Williams is not messing around. According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Williams has hired Jarrett Jack as an assistant coach on the Pistons staff. Jack has established himself as a rising star in the coaching ranks, and many believe he is well on his way to becoming a head coach in the NBA. This is a great hire by Williams and the Pistons.

Key Points

The Pistons recently hired Monty Williams to be their next head coach

Williams had reportedly hired Jarrett Jack to be one of his assistant coaches

Jack previously spent two seasons with Williams as an assistant for the Suns

Who is new Pistons assistant, Jarrett Jack?

Jack, who is 39, was originally selected by the Denver Nuggets in the 1st Round of the 2005 NBA Draft. After spending 13 seasons in the league as a player, Jack decided it was time to move on with his life. This is when he eventually decided to get into coaching. He was hired by Monty Williams in 2021 as an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, and he stayed with the team for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Season Age Tm Lg G W L W/L% W > .500 Finish G W L W/L% Notes 2021-22 38 PHO NBA Assistant Coach 2022-23 39 PHO NBA Assistant Coach From Basketball Reference