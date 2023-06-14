Cade Cunningham believes Monty Williams is the ‘perfect’ man for the job

Brand new Detroit Pistons head coach Monty Williams was introduced yesterday afternoon, and he spoke at length about the benefits of taking over a young roster that has plenty of talent and potential. The team is led by former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, who missed most of last season with an injury.

Monty Williams values the young talent on the roster

Williams values the young talent that the Pistons have on the roster, with names like Cunningham along with Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, and Isaiah Stewart.

“There are similarities for sure,” he said. “The young talent that hasn't had the experiences yet that they need to progress. Coach Casey did an unreal job of navigating a lot of that, and for me to be able to come into it now is a part of this restoration. I could name names, but I think that boxes guys, and when I look at the talent that we have, I'm careful not to compare in placing names on guys because I don't want them thinking they have to be this particular guy; I want them to be the best version of themselves in a unique way.”

Cade Cunningham believes Williams is “perfect” for Pistons

Cunningham, who was limited to only 12 games last season, believes that Williams is the right man for the job in taking over for Dwane Casey, saying it was the “best-case scenario.”

“I couldn’t have been happier,” Cunningham said. “I thought it was the perfect person for us. I was just excited for the team and for us to be able to learn from him and take it to the next level.”

“I ran into him in tunnels and things and been able to talk to him. Just excited about his approach with his teams and how he’s going to approach us. And looking at his playbook and things like that, I think it’s going to fit us really well,” he said.

Wrapping It Up: It will be up to the players to come through

As Williams explained yesterday, there's only so much that a coach can do by himself, and it comes down to the total team effort in order to achieve success.

His message got through to his former players on the Phoenix Suns, and we're hoping for a similar result with the Pistons.