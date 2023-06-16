Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta’s contract details released

The contract details for Detroit Lions‘ tight end Sam LaPorta, have been revealed, and as you are about to see, second-round picks are getting paid more than ever. This news holds relevance not only for Lions fans but also for NFL enthusiasts eager to understand the financial landscape of rookie contracts. LaPorta's deal showcases the evolving trends in guaranteed money and sets a precedent for future negotiations.

Key Points

LaPorta, the 34th overall pick, has signed a four-year contract with the Lions.

His deal amounts to $9,465,990, featuring a $3,884,356 signing bonus and $7,517,173 in guaranteed money.

The contract includes an average annual salary of $2,366,498 for LaPorta.

In his rookie season, LaPorta will earn a base salary of $750,000 alongside his signing bonus.

The financial terms of LaPorta's contract indicate an improvement over previous years' agreements for second-round picks.

Sam LaPorta's contract details

Here are LaPorta's contract details, according to Spotrac:

- Advertisement -

LaPorta signed a 4 year, $9,465,990 contract with the Lions, including a $3,884,356 signing bonus, $7,517,173 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,366,498. In 2023, LaPorta will earn a base salary of $750,000 and a signing bonus of $3,884,356, while carrying a cap hit of $1,721,089 and a dead cap value of $7,517,173.

YEAR AGE BASE SALARY SIGNING CAP HIT DEAD CAP YEARLY CASH CASH AAV 2023 22 $750,000 $971,089 $1,721,089 $7,517,173 $4,634,356($4,634,356) $4,634,356 2024 23 $1,180,272 $971,089 $2,151,361 $5,796,084 $1,180,272($5,814,628) $2,907,314 2025 24 $1,610,545 $971,089 $2,581,634 $3,644,723 $1,610,545($7,425,173) $2,475,058 2026 25 $2,040,817 $971,089 $3,011,906 $1,063,089 $2,040,817($9,465,990) $2,366,498

Big Picture: Unveiling the financial landscape

As fans and analysts delve into the details of Sam LaPorta's contract, it offers a glimpse into the financial realities of the NFL and the evolving expectations for rookie players. The increased guaranteed money and improved terms highlight the importance of securing favorable deals for promising talents entering the league. LaPorta's contract sets a benchmark for future negotiations, potentially impacting how agents and teams structure contracts for second-round selections.

Jared Goff Sam LaPorta contract Detroit Lions " class="wp-image-404762" srcset="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screen-Shot-2023-04-29-at-4.26.30-PM.png 1316w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screen-Shot-2023-04-29-at-4.26.30-PM-150x73.png 150w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screen-Shot-2023-04-29-at-4.26.30-PM-300x146.png 300w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screen-Shot-2023-04-29-at-4.26.30-PM-696x338.png 696w, https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Screen-Shot-2023-04-29-at-4.26.30-PM-1068x519.png 1068w" sizes="(max-width: 1316px) 100vw, 1316px" title="Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta's contract details released Lions News Reports">

Bottom Line – Setting the stage for success

Sam LaPorta's rookie contract with the mighty Detroit Lions isn't just about stacking some green in his bank account; it's a declaration of faith in his gridiron prowess. The big bucks and favorable terms tucked into this deal speak volumes about how much the organization believes in his abilities. As LaPorta sets foot on his NFL odyssey, this contract ain't just a piece of paper—it's a roaring reminder of the lofty expectations that come with donning the Honolulu blue and silver. Brace yourselves, Lions fans, because this young gun is primed to make some serious noise and leave his mark on the Lions' offense.