Detroit Pistons make decision on Zavier Simpson as regular season draws near

It won't be long before the Detroit Pistons hit the court to begin the 2023-24 regular season with new head coach Monty Williams leading the way. And as their roster comes together as we approach Opening Night, a decision has been made on former Michigan Wolverines point guard Zavier Simpson.

Detroit Pistons make decision

Zavier Simpson is a former Michigan Wolverine

The 26-year-old Simpson was a key member of the 2016–17 Michigan Wolverines basketball team, which clinched the 2017 Big Ten Conference Men's Basketball Tournament. He achieved recognition with two Second-Team All-Big Ten selections and also earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors in 2019. Following this, he went on to secure contracts with professional teams in both Germany and Puerto Rico, in addition to joining the Orlando Magic Summer League team.

Detroit Pistons release training camp roster

In 2023, he made the move to the Pistons Summer League team and subsequently signed with them.

Zavier Simpson has been waived by the Pistons

However, it doesn't look as though Simpson will get a chance to suit up for the Pistons. Earlier today, news broke that the team has waived him along with Buddy Boeheim, Tosan Evbuomwan, and Jontay Porter.

Detroit Pistons make decision,Zavier Simpson

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. “The Detroit Pistons are gearing up for the 2023-24 regular season with their new head coach, Monty Williams.
  2. Former Michigan Wolverines point guard Zavier Simpson had signed a contract with the team after showcasing his skills in the Summer League for Detroit.
  3. However, the Pistons made the decision to waive Simpson this afternoon, along with several other players

Bottom Line: Best of luck to Simpson

This certainly isn't the news Zavier Simpson was hoping for, especially after enjoying a productive collegiate career not far from here in nearby Ann Arbor.

We wish him the best of luck and hope he can find another opportunity in the NBA to continue his professional basketball career.

