Detroit Red Wings announce contract extension for Michael Rasmussen

The Detroit Red Wings announce a new four-year deal for Michael Rasmussen.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has re-signed forward to a four-year contract this afternoon worth a total of $12.8 million, as announced on social media. Rasmussen's new AAV of $3.2 million is a considerable raise from his current salary of $1,460,000.

The Red Wings shared news of the contract extension earlier today via their official social media account:

The #RedWings today signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year contract extension with an AAV of $3.2 million. pic.twitter.com/RKz5nO2bao — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 20, 2024

The announcement was accompanied by a photo capturing a smiling Yzerman sitting alongside Rasmussen in his office shortly after the latter had affixed his signature to the paperwork.

Not a bad way to start the day. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hgk1jn1PPn — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 20, 2024

Rasmussen has been playing under the final season of his three-year contract, valued at $4,380,000, which was inked before the 2021-22 campaign. He has been a fixture within the organization since being selected from the WHL's Tri-City Americans with the 9th overall pick in the 2017 draft by former Detroit GM Ken Holland.

So far in 2023-24, Rasmussen has registered a total of 23 points in 55 games (11G, 12A) along with 33 PIM.

Bottom Line: Rasmussen has earned his new deal

Yzerman has chosen to recognize Rasmussen's contributions, cementing his place on the roster with an extension that ensures his presence within the organization for the foreseeable future.

As the Red Wings aim to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2016—long before Rasmussen made his NHL debut—he will be relied upon to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.