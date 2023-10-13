Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Red Wings Get New Hockeytown Goal Horn at Little Caesars Arena

Detroit Red Wings Get New Hockeytown Goal Horn at Little Caesars Arena: LET'S GO RED WINGS!!!

Detroit Red Wings Get New Hockeytown Goal Horn at Little Caesars Arena

In the realm of hockey, tradition and nostalgia often play a significant role in the fan experience. The Detroit Red Wings are set to evoke a sense of nostalgia and pay homage to their storied history with the debut of a new Hockeytown goal horn at Little Caesars Arena.

Inside The Article
Detroit Red Wings Get New Hockeytown Goal Horn at Little Caesars ArenaWhy it matters: A Blast of Nostalgia on Opening NightTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line – A Sonic Salute to Tradition
2023-24 Detroit Red Wings Detroit Red Wings Get New Hockeytown Goal Horn

Why it matters: A Blast of Nostalgia on Opening Night

According to a report from Ilitch Companies, as the Detroit Red Wings prepare for Opening Night on October 14, fans will witness a new sound that harks back to their glory days. Technological advancements in recent years have enabled the installation of a classic Hockeytown goal horn, echoing the iconic sound that fans and players fondly remember from Joe Louis Arena.

This horn is a precise replica of the one used during the Red Wings' four most recent Stanley Cup Championship victories. Although the sound may have a subtle difference due to the arena's unique acoustics, it promises to recreate the bone-rattling blare that fans cherished during their time at “The Joe.”

Read More

Detroit Red Wings HC Derek Lalonde says second period got away during loss to Devils

Dylan Larkin encouraged by Detroit Red Wings performance vs. Devils

Daniel Sprong Scores Detroit Red Wings First Goal of 2023-24 Season [Video]

“There’s nothing like the sound and feeling of a goal horn reverberating through a raucous hockey arena and we’re excited to debut a new, classic Hockeytown goal horn on Opening Night at Little Caesars Arena,” said Ryan Gustafson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “This specific model of goal horn is a distinct part of our identity as Hockeytown, harkening back to Joe Louis Arena and paying homage to legendary performances of the past.”

For the first six seasons at the new arena, a recorded blast of the Joe Louis Arena horn followed Detroit Red Wings' goals. The revered Joe Louis Arena goal horn itself is showcased at the Red Wings team offices within Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Red Wings fans Alex DeBrincat says he and Dylan Larkin ‘Could really make things happen’

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings are debuting a new Hockeytown goal horn at Little Caesars Arena.
  2. The horn is a throwback to their Stanley Cup Championship years and evokes nostalgia.
  3. Technological advancements have made it possible to install this classic horn.

Bottom Line – A Sonic Salute to Tradition

The debut of the new Hockeytown goal horn marks a significant moment for Red Wings fans and the team itself. It's a sonic tribute to the team's rich history and their unwavering fan base. While technology presented obstacles, the determination to bring this cherished sound back to life at Little Caesars Arena highlights the team's commitment to preserving its legacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?