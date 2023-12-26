Detroit Red Wings icon Mike Vernon endorses Chris Osgood for the Hockey Hall of Fame

Detroit Red Wings 1997 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Mike Vernon endorses Chris Osgood for the Hockey Hall of Fame!

Mike Vernon, the former Detroit Red Wings goaltender and recipient of the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1997 as the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Most Valuable Player, was rightfully inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year. Now, he's advocating for another esteemed former Red Wings goaltender, Chris Osgood, to join him in the Hall of Fame. Osgood notably guided the Red Wings to two Stanley Cup victories as the starting goaltender and achieved the milestone of 400 NHL wins during his career.

Osgood won 400 games during his career and has his name on the Stanley Cup 3 times

Osgood, known for his significant tenure with the Red Wings, secured two Stanley Cup victories as a starting goaltender in 1998 and 2008, respectively. He also came within one game of leading Detroit to another Stanley Cup win in 2009; had Detroit won, he was a leading candidate to earn the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Additionally, his name graces the revered trophy for a third time during the 1997 Stanley Cup Final, when he served as backup to Vernon.

Mike Vernon endorses Chris Osgood for the Hall of Fame

When recently asked if he believes that his former Detroit Red Wings teammate should be alongside him in the Hockey Hall of Fame, Vernon wasted no time.

“Absolutely,” he said. “He’s won two Cups and the wins and things like that.”

“There’s no doubt, Ozzie is going to have his time,” he continued. “He’ll be there one day.”

Vernon understands the wait firsthand, as he was inducted 18 years after becoming eligible; players become Hall of Fame eligible three years after their playing careers.

“You’ve got to be patient,” Vernon said. “You can’t push it. You do have to . . . I’d had an advocate in the Calgary Flames organization that put some stuff together and sent it in to the Hall of Fame and kind of made your case for it. That’s kind of what you have to do I gather.

“My daughter wrote a letter a bunch of years ago, too. It didn’t work. Eventually, I think in Ozzie’s case, in time he’ll get there. I don’t know if it will be next year, or when. There’s candidates coming up every year.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Ozzie for the Hall of Fame?

Osgood undeniably possesses the credentials worthy of a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame, boasting two Stanley Cup wins as a starting goaltender and an additional one as a backup. Alongside these achievements, he accumulated 400 victories, earned two All-Star appearances, and left an indelible mark on the sport.

Comparatively, the recent induction of former New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, despite not winning a Stanley Cup, further highlights Osgood's Hall of Fame worthiness. The absence of a logical reason for Osgood's exclusion only amplifies the anticipation for his well-deserved induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame soon.