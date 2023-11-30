Detroit Red Wings lose ‘unacceptable’ game to Rangers in New York

Wednesday night saw the Detroit Red Wings lose to the New York Rangers for the second time this season in the Big Apple.

Despite an improved performance compared to their previous visit to Madison Square Garden, the Detroit Red Wings couldn't hold off the New York Rangers, conceding two goals in the 3rd period that secured the win for the home team. The loss halted Detroit's three-game winning streak, marking a disappointing conclusion to the night for the team

The Red Wings gave up a pair of 3rd period goals

Russian forward Artemi Panarin, known for his sharpshooting skills, continued his impressive streak at the start of the season, scoring in the 2nd period by lifting a shot over Red Wings' goaltender Ville Husso. However, Detroit quickly responded, taking the lead with goals from Mortiz Seider and Robby Fabbri within a mere 23 seconds.

New York managed to level the score in the 3rd period, courtesy of K'Andre Miller, setting the stage for forward Jimmy Vesey to claim the spotlight. Vesey skillfully redirected the puck into the net from midair, and despite undergoing a video review, his goal stood, securing the win.

Fabbri, who scored his 5th goal of the season, would later state that to not secure any points from the trip to New York wasn't what his team had in mind.

“It's a tough one to swallow,” he said. “A lapse of judgement by our (line) there at the end and it's unacceptable to come away with at least a point.”

“It's really frustrating right now, especially after the game, the emotions are high as they should be,” said Seider. “We wanted to come out here and show we're a better team than last time and we showed that. But over 60 minutes, they scored more goals than we did and that's frustrating right now.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

In Wednesday night's match at Madison Square Garden, the Detroit Red Wings suffered a 3-2 defeat against the New York Rangers. Following his 2nd period goal, forward Robby Fabbri expressed his disappointment, labeling the loss as “unacceptable.” The sentiments were echoed by the Red Wings as a whole, expressing their disappointment at relinquishing a lead and losing the game.

Bottom Line: Back home we go

Despite the recent loss to New York, Detroit will swiftly return to action tonight as they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. The availability of captain Dylan Larkin, who was absent in the game against New York, remains uncertain.

Given Husso's start in the previous game, the goaltender for tonight's game is likely to be either Alex Lyon or James Reimer. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST with TV coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket