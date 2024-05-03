fb
W.G. Brady

Detroit Red Wings Offseason Moves: A Potential Goalie Trade to Watch

Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings Offseason Moves Could Include A Trade

Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings might look to the trading block this offseason to resolve the goaltending dilemma in Detroit. The Red Wings, eager to make a splash and return to playoff contention, could involve themselves in the trade market to secure a reliable netminder.

Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide Detroit Red Wings Playoff-Clinching Scenarios Detroit Red Wings Sign Shai Buium Detroit Red Wings Offseason Moves

Unpacking the Goaltending Saga

The storyline deepens as the Red Wings recognize the impact quality goaltending could have had on last season’s campaign. Ville Husso’s tenure was marred by injuries and inconsistency, while James Reimer offered admirable moments but couldn’t sustain the necessitated performance level. This culminated in Alex Lyon emerging as the unexpected front-runner, despite concerns about basing future success on a single season’s results.

Could Logan Thompson Be The Answer?

With free agency offering scant options, Detroit’s focus shifts to potential trades. On that note, one name that stands out is Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights. Thompson, with a cap hit of just $766,667, enters 2024-25 as a highly affordable option in the final year of his contract. Vegas’ investment in Adin Hill might make Thompson more accessible for Detroit, despite Thompson’s commendable metrics like a 0.908 save percentage and a standout 0.595 quality starts percentage over the last season.

Steve Yzerman Detroit Red Wings 2023 NHL Mock Draft

Trade Prospects Overview

  • Logan Thompson stands out as a fiscally sensible option, given his impressive statistics and contract year status.
  • The equation between Hill’s $5 million cap hit and Thompson’s ability could sway Vegas’ decision on who to retain.
  • As Detroit scouts the market, Thompson presents himself as a balanced choice for Yzerman’s strategy.

By the Numbers: Goaltending Trade Targets

  • Logan Thompson recorded a 0.908 save percentage and a 0.595 quality starts percentage last season.
  • Adin Hill, despite his injuries, is backed by a nearly $5 million cap hit compared to Thompson’s $766,667.
Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Red Wings are considering a trade to improve goaltending and support a return to the playoffs.
  2. Logan Thompson of the Vegas Golden Knights is a prime candidate with an attractive cap hit and performance figures.
  3. The decision for Vegas could hinge on balancing Thompson’s ability with Adin Hill’s larger investment.

Looking Ahead

As the Red Wings ponder their next steps, securing a steadfast figure in goal could transform the team’s trajectory. Despite the perceived short-term benefits and affordability, a trade for someone like Logan Thompson sustains the balance between investing in talent and maintaining salary cap flexibility. It’s a move that could edge the team closer to ending their playoff absence.

