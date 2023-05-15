Detroit Tigers 14th ranked prospect has brought AA affiliate Erie SeaWolves to life

The Detroit Tigers 14th ranked prospect Catcher Dillon Dingler has returned from a meniscus injury and has been red hot. His bat has also rejuvenated the Erie SeaWolves, who since the return of Dingler on May 2nd have gone 9-3 and now sit just a half-game back of first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division.

Dillon Dingler started his season in A ball playing with the Tigers affiliate the Lakeland Flying Tigers while rehabbing from his meniscus injury. He played in eight games before being returned back to Erie going 13-29 with eight runs scored, two doubles, four home runs, and six RBI. Since he has returned to Erie Dingler has played in ten games going 13-37 scoring seven runs, along with two doubles, three home runs, and 14 RBI.

Erie had a rough first month of the season going 8-13 but since then they are 9-3 and have moved to within a half-game of first place a team they just finished a series against in the Richmond Flying Squirrels who the SeaWolves took five of six against. Dingler enjoys playing in Erie as he said this

“I couldn't be more excited to be back, I was definitely missing it while I was rehabbing. I missed coming back to Erie and it's good to be back here with these guys.” – Dillon Dingler

Dingler isn't just helping out at the plate, he has been a key part of the pitching game as the SeaWolves starting pitchers have started finding a grove since he has returned and the SeaWolves manager Gabe Alvarez had this to say about having Dingler back behind the plate.

“Getting Dillon (Dingler) and Andrew (Navigato) back has been a huge lift for us on the field and in the clubhouse, Dillon is such a pro and his receiving and game-calling have been a huge lift for us, no doubt.” – Gabe Alvarez

Wrap Up

It might be a little while before Dingler reaches the Detroit Tigers but this Erie team is a good solid squad and they will look to continue to build and finish what last year's team couldn't do and that's win the Eastern League Championship. The SeaWolves will look to continue their hot streak for the rest of May starting this week as they head to Harrisburg to take on the Harrisburg Senators who are the AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Then they will return home to take on the Somerset Patriots who are the AA affiliate of the New York Yankees in a rematch of last season's Championship series. They will end the month going on the road to take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels again, the AA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.