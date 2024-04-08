fb
Search

Latest News:

Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury

0
Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury and has been replaced.

Joe Veleno apologizes to Bowen Byram after Fight Night at LCA

0
Joe Veleno apologizes after dropping the gloves for the 1st time in his NHL career!

Detroit Tigers Call Up Wenceel Perez to Make MLB Debut

0
Wenceel Perez is heading to the Big Leagues!
Paul Tyler

Derek Lalonde explains how Alex DeBrincat can produce more

Red Wings News Reports

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde explains how the slumping Alex DeBrincat can find the scoresheet more often

The Detroit Red Wings addressed a significant need for goal-scoring last summer with the acquisition of Alex DeBrincat. Having previously achieved two 40-goal seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and a 27-goal performance with the Ottawa Senators last season, DeBrincat arrived with high expectations. However, despite a blazing start to his time with Detroit, his production has since cooled off considerably, sparking concerns about his recent lack of output.

Derek Lalonde explains

How can Alex DeBrincat start producing more offense?

Over the past seven games, DeBrincat has only managed to tally one goal and two assists, following a stretch of 10 games where he recorded just four assists and no goals. This dip in production comes at a crucial juncture of the season, and it’s certainly not the performance the Red Wings were anticipating from such a key player.

According to head coach Derek Lalonde, DeBrincat simply needs to keep getting “looks” on the ice, and the goals should start coming again.

“We need more looks,” he said. “You need to keep getting those looks and I do think they’ll go in and for the most part he has; he’s got the puck on his stick in a scoring area, but three minutes into the game he chose to look for a backdoor (pass). As long as he keeps getting those looks….you can tell there’s probably some frustration in his game. But we were in a tight hockey game last night and we shortened the bench. He’s one of the guys on the shortened bench and he made two or three big-time wall plays in our zone.”

“I think his team game is there and he’s willing; of course, a guy like that wants to score, but just keep getting looks.”

status of Alex DeBrincat

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Red Wings acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Senators this past offseason to fill a major goal-scoring need
  2. Despite a scorching-hot start, DeBrincat has cooled off considerably of late
  3. Derek Lalonde explains how Alex DeBrincat can re-discover his scoring ways

Bottom Line: Red Wings need more from DeBrincat

DeBrincat has undoubtedly demonstrated his ability to be a formidable goal-scoring threat in the NHL, as evidenced by his impressive performance in the first month of the season.

However, if Detroit aims to generate momentum and establish a vital winning streak, they’ll need more substantial contributions from DeBrincat, particularly given his substantial salary of nearly $8 million, which is predominantly allocated for offensive production.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions trade up, land next Maxx Crosby in 2024 NFL Mock Draft

0
This Detroit Lions trade up could result in one of the most-feared defensive lines in the NFL.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit PODcast, other amazing shows

0
SB Nation SCREWS Pride of Detroit and many other great podcasters.
Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde Says Red Wings Are In ‘Dream Scenario’ Heading Into Final Stretch

0
Derek Lalonde Says Red Wings are in a spot they would have loved to be in heading into the season.
Lions News Reports

Former Detroit Lions Coach Dre Bly Hired by UNC Charlotte

0
Former Lions assistant coach Dre Bly Hired by Biff Poggi.
Tigers Notes

Upset Detroit Tigers fans voice frustration after series loss to lowly Athletics

0
Upset Detroit Tigers fans didn't hold back in voicing their frustration after losing two straight to the lowly Athletics.
Paul Tyler
Paul Tyler

Detroit Tigers Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury

W.G. Brady -
Andy Ibanez Suffers Injury and has been replaced.
Read more

Joe Veleno apologizes to Bowen Byram after Fight Night at LCA

Paul Tyler -
Joe Veleno apologizes after dropping the gloves for the 1st time in his NHL career!
Read more

Detroit Tigers Call Up Wenceel Perez to Make MLB Debut

W.G. Brady -
Wenceel Perez is heading to the Big Leagues!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.