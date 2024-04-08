Derek Lalonde explains how Alex DeBrincat can produce more

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde explains how the slumping Alex DeBrincat can find the scoresheet more often

The Detroit Red Wings addressed a significant need for goal-scoring last summer with the acquisition of Alex DeBrincat. Having previously achieved two 40-goal seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and a 27-goal performance with the Ottawa Senators last season, DeBrincat arrived with high expectations. However, despite a blazing start to his time with Detroit, his production has since cooled off considerably, sparking concerns about his recent lack of output.

How can Alex DeBrincat start producing more offense?

Over the past seven games, DeBrincat has only managed to tally one goal and two assists, following a stretch of 10 games where he recorded just four assists and no goals. This dip in production comes at a crucial juncture of the season, and it’s certainly not the performance the Red Wings were anticipating from such a key player.

According to head coach Derek Lalonde, DeBrincat simply needs to keep getting “looks” on the ice, and the goals should start coming again.

“We need more looks,” he said. “You need to keep getting those looks and I do think they’ll go in and for the most part he has; he’s got the puck on his stick in a scoring area, but three minutes into the game he chose to look for a backdoor (pass). As long as he keeps getting those looks….you can tell there’s probably some frustration in his game. But we were in a tight hockey game last night and we shortened the bench. He’s one of the guys on the shortened bench and he made two or three big-time wall plays in our zone.”

“I think his team game is there and he’s willing; of course, a guy like that wants to score, but just keep getting looks.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Red Wings acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Senators this past offseason to fill a major goal-scoring need Despite a scorching-hot start, DeBrincat has cooled off considerably of late Derek Lalonde explains how Alex DeBrincat can re-discover his scoring ways

Bottom Line: Red Wings need more from DeBrincat

DeBrincat has undoubtedly demonstrated his ability to be a formidable goal-scoring threat in the NHL, as evidenced by his impressive performance in the first month of the season.

However, if Detroit aims to generate momentum and establish a vital winning streak, they’ll need more substantial contributions from DeBrincat, particularly given his substantial salary of nearly $8 million, which is predominantly allocated for offensive production.