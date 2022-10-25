Detroit Tigers hire Rob Metzler as vice president, assistant GM

According to a report from Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, the Detroit Tigers have hired Rob Metzler as their new assistant vice president and assistant general manager. During what was a trainwreck of a 2022 season, the Tigers made the decision to move on from Al Avila, and not too long after that, the team hired Scott Harris as their new team president. Well, Harris has not wasted any time at all making big changes within the organization, and naming Metzler as the vice president and assistant general manager is just the latest move.

What did Scott Harris say about his decision to hire Rob Metzler?

Metzler previously spent 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, including the last seven seasons as the team’s Senior Director of Amateur Scouting.

Following the announcement, Scott Harris released the following statement to explain why he decided to hire Metzler.

“I hope all Tigers fans will join me in welcoming Rob and his family to our organization,” said Scott Harris, the Tigers’ president of baseball operations. “I am thrilled to add an executive of Rob’s caliber to lead our Amateur and International Scouting departments. Rob’s track record of success with the Rays speaks for itself, and his innovative approach to talent acquisition will help us achieve one of our main goals: to acquire, develop and retain young talent in Detroit.” Via MLB.com

What did Rob Metzler have to say about being hired by the Tigers?

Metzler also released a statement about being hired by the Tigers. He called being hired by the Tigers a “tremendous opportunity” and he is “excited” to work with Scott Harris.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and I’m excited to work with Scott and the rest of our baseball operations staff,” said Metzler. “We’re going to hit the ground running to ensure our processes of amateur scouting at both the domestic and international levels are the best they can possibly be, and search for the most comprehensive information possible to help inform our decision making. I’d also like to thank the Tampa Bay Rays organization for an incredible 15 seasons, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we accomplished. The reason I’m here in Detroit is to bring that same energy, passion and innovative spirit, culminating with winning baseball on the field at Comerica Park for years to come.” Via MLB.com

