The Detroit Lions WILL select one of these players with the No. 29 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Powers-Johnson, a standout center from Oregon, demonstrated exceptional qualities in 2023, including snap-to-step quickness, a strong pass-protection anchor, and significant knockdowns. Despite average length, he excelled in lateral movement and run blocking, contributing to his recognition as a unanimous All-American and the Rimington Award winner. His versatility extends to all three interior line positions, though he needs to refine his technique and leverage. Concerns include his tall sets, penalty record, and a history of injuries, including concussions. Comparably skilled to Ryan Kelly, Powers-Johnson’s potential in the NFL is promising, with abilities suited for both center and guard roles. (H/T to Dan Brugler for 2024 NFL Draft scouting report)

McKinstry, an Alabama cornerback, showcased his skills through patient mirroring techniques, effective use of long arms, and a knack for disrupting catches. Notably, he didn’t commit a penalty in 2023 and excelled in punt returns, averaging 11.3 yards. Despite average speed and occasional tackling lapses, he’s praised for his confidence and resilience, never missing a game in college. McKinstry’s ability to limit completions with his length and football IQ sets him apart, drawing comparisons to James Bradberry and positioning him as a strong contender for starting roles in the NFL. (H/T to Dan Brugler for 2024 NFL Draft scouting report)

Robinson, a pass rusher from Penn State, stood out with exceptional get-off quickness and sustained upfield burst, allowing him to effectively navigate around blockers. His agility and active hands complemented his role as an edge-setter. Despite a lean frame and average body strength, Robinson’s leadership and top 10 FBS ranking in pass rush win percentage highlight his impact. His transfer from Maryland to Penn State marked a significant shift, showcasing his disruption ability with a high percentage of tackles in the backfield. Although he requires further development in counters and bulk, his explosiveness and potential position him as a dynamic pass rusher in the upcoming draft. (H/T to Dan Brugler for 2024 NFL Draft scouting report)

Mitchell, a transfer from Georgia to Texas, impressed with his long strides, quick acceleration, and fluid route running, notably against Alabama in 2023. His ability to high-point the ball and track it into his hands is notable, with only one drop over two seasons. Despite a modest build and below-average play strength, Mitchell’s competitiveness and clutch performances, like the go-ahead touchdown in Georgia’s 2021 national title victory, stand out. His transition to Texas was successful, contributing to the Longhorns’ playoff run and achieving 11 touchdown catches in a single season. While he needs to refine his route running and improve after-catch creativity, Mitchell’s potential as a chain-moving weapon is evident, drawing comparisons to the late Chris Henry. (H/T to Dan Brugler for 2024 NFL Draft scouting report)

Kneeland, an edge rusher with NFL size and length, showcased his power and ability to gain leverage at the point of attack. Despite facing double teams and chips in 2023, he maintained a high-effort playing style, evident in his standout performance against Eastern Michigan. However, he lacks bend in his rush and is still developing his pass-rush instincts. Injuries have also been a concern. A lowly recruited player who improved each season, Kneeland’s aggressive approach and potential for growth suggest he could be a valuable starting base end in the NFL. (H/T to Dan Brugler for 2024 NFL Draft scouting report)