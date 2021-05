Sharing is caring!

Prior to Saturday’s game vs the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves, including optioning Victor Reyes to Toledo.

The Tigers announced the following roster moves:

*Reinstated OF Nomar Mazara from the 10-day IL

*Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Triple A Toledo

*Placed RHP Erasmo Ramírez on the 10-day IL with a right pectoralis strain

*Recalled RHP Joe Jiménez from Triple A Toledo

— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 8, 2021