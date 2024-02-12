Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene announces his status for Spring Training

Outfielder Riley Greene announces his status for Detroit Tigers Spring Training, which begins later this week.

Spring Training for the Detroit Tigers is right around the corner, and fans are anticipating a strong return from outfielder Riley Greene, who faced setbacks last season due to a fibula injury and a subsequent injury from an exhilarating diving catch in the outfield. As one of the Tigers' key players, he's committed to refining his play to prevent future injuries, ensuring he maximizes his time on the field, and in his words, he's good to go.

Riley Greene announces that he's ‘ready to go'

Greene had a simple message about his current health status:

“I'm ready to go,” he said.

He underwent Tommy John surgery on his non-throwing arm in late September, and also spent time this offseason going through physical rehabilitation at DeLaCruz Sports Performance in Orlando under the direction of trainer Ben De La Cruz.

“He's really good,” Greene said of De La Cruz. “He fixed a lot of things. I was tight in my hips, so we fixed that. He trains a bunch of NFL combine guys, so he's really good with running and how the body works with running. I worked with him a lot this offseason.”

Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris had indicated this past December that the plan was to make sure that Greene reported to Spring training with some additional muscle to his frame.

“We got to make sure that he comes to camp in really, really good shape,” Harris said Dec. 5 at the winter meetings. “We have to add some strength to his frame that will insulate him against future injury.”

Greene would also explain that his swing feels normal.

“The first couple of swings I took to start the hitting progression went really good,” Greene said. “I didn't feel a single thing. I'm still not feeling a single thing. It really feels normal now. I can feel when something is up with my swing, and it feels pretty normal.”

Bottom Line: Fingers crossed that Greene can remain healthy

Last season, Greene boasted a hitting percentage of .288 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, and a .796 POS.

He holds a pivotal role in the Detroit lineup, and his well-being is crucial for the Tigers' anticipated success in 2024 as they vie for the American League Central Division crown, a feat they haven't accomplished in a decade.