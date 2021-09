Following Friday night’s win over the Reds, the Detroit Tigers announced they had optioned INF Zack Short to Triple-A Toledo.

Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have called up RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo as a corresponding move.

The Tigers have announced the following roster move: *Selected RHP Drew Carlton from Triple A Toledo The Tigers 40-man roster is now at 38. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) September 4, 2021