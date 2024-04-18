Detroit Lions New Uniforms: Photo appears to reveal new black uniforms for 2024

Detroit Lions New Uniforms

The day has finally arrived! In less than 12 hours, the Detroit Lions will OFFICIALLY unveil their new uniforms and uniform combinations they will begin wearing in the 2024 season. The Lions have done an amazing job of not leaking what the uniforms will look like, especially in regards to whether or not they will be bringing back the black uniforms.

Detroit Lions Uniform Teaser Video 1

Detroit Lions Uniform Teaser Video 2

Back in Black?

When it comes to the Detroit Lions uniforms, not a person on earth (that we know of) has been looking for potential leaks more than @LionsRoyalty on X (formerly Twitter).

On Tuesday, @LionsRoyalty posted a photo that appears to be from a photo shoot for the Lions new uniforms.

Check it out.

Take it with a grain of salt but we might have our first leak of the new #Lions uniforms here… pic.twitter.com/IkC8rsWkeS — ʟɪᴏɴ ᴋɪɴɢ (@LionsRoyalty) April 16, 2024

Now, as you can see, the photo above is exactly a clear photo of the new uniforms, but it does appear as if the jersey is black, the pants are silver, and the socks are black. In addition, you can see the logo in the background is the old Lions logo.

Here is what @LionsRoyalty believes the uniform combo in the photo looks like.

Looks like this uniform I think pic.twitter.com/02CkeejQzU — ʟɪᴏɴ ᴋɪɴɢ (@LionsRoyalty) April 16, 2024

Are You Down With the Black Uniforms?

Though this is just one poor-quality photo, it does appear as if the Lions are bringing back the black uniforms for the upcoming season. Our question to you is the following: Do you like that the Lions are bringing back the black uniforms? Do they bring up bad memories? Do they look too much like the Las Vegas Raiders’ uniforms?