Detroit Tigers prospect Derek Hill nearly takes out entire bullpen while making spectacular catch

Detroit Tigers prospect Derek Hill may never make it in Major League Baseball due to his lack of hitting but that does not mean the internet will not be littered with the plethora of highlight-reel catches he has made during his time in the organization.

Hill’s latest play came on Wednesday afternoon during the Toledo Mud Hens game against Indianapolis.

Watch as Hill shows no regard for his own body (or for the Indy bullpen) as he makes a ridiculous sliding catch.

Keep them coming, Derek!