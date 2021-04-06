Detroit Tigers remember Al Kaline, who passed away 1 year ago today

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers and Major Leauge Baseball lost a legend one year ago today.

Al Kaline, affectionately known around the Motor City as “Mr. Tiger”, passed away on this day last year.

Always in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/4ypeZxAEGF — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 6, 2021

To commemorate the anniversary of his passing, both the Tigers and Twins remembered him as well as other baseball legends we lost over the course of the last year.

Tigers legend Al Kaline died one year ago today. The Tigers and Twins remembered him and other Hall-of-Famers who passed away over the last year. pic.twitter.com/RRdOjjSZrG — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 6, 2021

One of the greatest players not only in team history but in baseball as a whole, Kaline was an 18-time All-Star, World Series champion, and ten-time Gold Glove winner. To say that he left an indelible mark on the fans of Motor City baseball would be an understatement.