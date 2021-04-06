Detroit Tigers remember Al Kaline, who passed away 1 year ago today

by

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers and Major Leauge Baseball lost a legend one year ago today.

Al Kaline, affectionately known around the Motor City as “Mr. Tiger”, passed away on this day last year.

To commemorate the anniversary of his passing, both the Tigers and Twins remembered him as well as other baseball legends we lost over the course of the last year.

One of the greatest players not only in team history but in baseball as a whole, Kaline was an 18-time All-Star, World Series champion, and ten-time Gold Glove winner. To say that he left an indelible mark on the fans of Motor City baseball would be an understatement.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.