A.J. Hinch Frustrated After Detroit Tigers Lose Series to Oakland Athletics

The Detroit Tigers faced a challenging game on Sunday at Comerica Park, resulting in a 7-1 defeat against the Oakland Athletics. This loss marked the Tigers’ first series defeat of the 2024 season, bringing their overall record to 6-3. The Tigers have struggled to score runs this season, and this issue persisted in their latest game.

Hinch’s Reaction

After the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch expressed his frustration with the team’s performance.

“There’s always frustration when you don’t win a series when you’re in position to do it,” Hinch said. “They swung the bat a lot better than we did. We couldn’t get our A-swing off very easily.”

Hinch also commented on the difficulties his team faced against the Athletics’ pitching.

“You shouldn’t have to be perfect,” he said. “With him spraying the ball quite a bit, the velocity was really tough on us, we just didn’t get a hit at the time in which we really needed it. Early in the game, we didn’t get very many hits at all. We worked a couple of walks. It’s a fine line between being disciplined and being ready for the middle-middle miss.”

We hear from skipper A.J. Hinch after a disappointing afternoon at Comerica Park that saw the Tigers drop their series to Oakland in today's rubber match.#RepDetroit pic.twitter.com/cLRUpl8lXK — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 7, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Bottom Line

The Tigers will need to address their offensive struggles and find a way to capitalize on scoring opportunities if they hope to bounce back in their upcoming games. As they move forward, the team will look to their management and players to make the necessary adjustments and improve their performance on the field. Hinch’s insights reveal the challenges the team must overcome to regain their winning form.