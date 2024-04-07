fb
A.J. Hinch Frustrated After Detroit Tigers Lose Series to Oakland Athletics

Tigers News Reports

A.J. Hinch Frustrated After Detroit Tigers Lose Series to Oakland Athletics

The Detroit Tigers faced a challenging game on Sunday at Comerica Park, resulting in a 7-1 defeat against the Oakland Athletics. This loss marked the Tigers’ first series defeat of the 2024 season, bringing their overall record to 6-3. The Tigers have struggled to score runs this season, and this issue persisted in their latest game.

A.J. Hinch Frustrated

Hinch’s Reaction

After the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch expressed his frustration with the team’s performance.

“There’s always frustration when you don’t win a series when you’re in position to do it,” Hinch said. “They swung the bat a lot better than we did. We couldn’t get our A-swing off very easily.”

Hinch also commented on the difficulties his team faced against the Athletics’ pitching.

“You shouldn’t have to be perfect,” he said. “With him spraying the ball quite a bit, the velocity was really tough on us, we just didn’t get a hit at the time in which we really needed it. Early in the game, we didn’t get very many hits at all. We worked a couple of walks. It’s a fine line between being disciplined and being ready for the middle-middle miss.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers lost 7-1 to the Oakland Athletics, dropping their first series of the 2024 season.
  2. Manager A.J. Hinch expressed frustration with the team’s inability to win the series and their struggle to score runs.
  3. Hinch highlighted the difficulties faced against the Athletics’ pitching, particularly in getting timely hits.
The Bottom Line

The Tigers will need to address their offensive struggles and find a way to capitalize on scoring opportunities if they hope to bounce back in their upcoming games. As they move forward, the team will look to their management and players to make the necessary adjustments and improve their performance on the field. Hinch’s insights reveal the challenges the team must overcome to regain their winning form.

