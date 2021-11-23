Detroit Tigers reportedly in the mix to sign LHP Steven Matz

by

The Detroit Tigers have already opened the checkbook to bring aboard Eduardo Rodriguez, and they could be on the verge of adding another arm to the rotation.

According to multiple reports, free agent LHP Steven Matz had included the Tigers in his final list of possibilities, and will be making his decision soon:

Last year with Toronto, Matz went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA, 22.3 percent strikeout rate, and 6.6 percent walk rate.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.