Detroit Tigers SP Matt Manning OUT for remainder of 2023 season

Matt Manning OUT for remainder of season

In a season filled with twists and turns, the Detroit Tigers face a significant setback as starting pitcher Matt Manning will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2023 season. On Wednesday night, a scorching 119-mph ground ball off the bat of the Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton fractured Manning's right foot, making this injury a devastating blow for both Manning and the Tigers.

Why it Matters

Manning's season had already been marred by injuries, with a prior stint on the injured list due to a fractured right foot. This recurring theme of injuries has cast a shadow over his major league journey. Since his selection in the first round of the 2016 draft, Manning has struggled to stay healthy, managing only 226.1 major league innings. Unfortunately, he has never exceeded 85.1 innings in a single season, and injuries have consistently hindered his on-field impact. In 2022, he made just 12 starts, and this year, he completed only 15 before the season-ending injury.

The Big Picture

Manning's misfortune further compounds the Tigers' recent pitching woes, with Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize also battling substantial injuries in recent years. These setbacks have disrupted Detroit's pitching rotation and made it challenging to establish stability. Nevertheless, the Tigers still maintain control over Manning until the 2027 season, offering hope for a brighter future once he fully recovers.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Matt Manning, a key starting pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, is out for the rest of the 2023 season. Manning has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, limiting his playing time and potential. The Tigers face additional challenges with injuries to their pitching staff and currently stand in third place in the American League Central division.

Bottom Line – Looking Ahead to Better Days

For the Detroit Tigers, Matt Manning's season-ending injury serves as a stark illustration of the precarious nature of success in baseball. Despite the setbacks, the Tigers must regroup, nurture their young talent, and look ahead to a healthier and more promising future.