Detroit Tigers P Matt Manning hit by 119.5 mph comebacker [Video]

Detroit Tigers P Matt Manning hit by 119.5 mph comebacker

During the Detroit Tigers matchup against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, starting pitcher Matt Manning was forced to leave the game early after he was hit in the foot by one of the hardest hit balls you will see. According to reports, the comebacker was clocked at a blistering 119.5 mph.

What Happened To Matt Manning?

Manning's night was ruined when he threw a fastball to Yankees slugger, Giancarlo Stanton, who smashed the ball right back at Manning, with an exit velocity of a staggering 119.5 mph. The rocket-like comebacker struck Manning's right foot, the same foot he had fractured earlier in the season.

Despite the excruciating pain, Manning made the play, recovering the ball and throwing Stanton out at first base. However, he couldn't hide his agony, and manager A.J. Hinch and the team's medical staff rushed to his aid.

Done for the Night

Manning managed to walk off the field under his own power, but the impact of Stanton's comebacker was undeniable. Prior to this unfortunate incident, Manning had been on a remarkable streak, allowing just one earned run in his last four starts, boasting a minuscule 0.38 ERA and a 17 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings streak.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Wishing Manning the Best

Let's hope that this is nothing more than a scare for Manning and that he is not injured again. So far on the season, he is 5-4 with a solid 3.62 ERA in 14 starts for the Tigers. If Manning has to land on the injured list, there is a possibility that he has pitched in his final game for the Tigers in 2023. Hopefully, that is not the case.