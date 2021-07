Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Tigers, OF Victor Reyes‘ injury rehab assignment has been transferred from Single A Lakeland to Triple A Toledo.

Prior to being injured, Reyes was having a very disappointing season as he was batting just .157 in 27 games.

