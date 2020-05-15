Detroit’s Matt Patricia, Matthew Stafford and Jarrad Davis describe online team meetings (VIDEO)

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Football League made the decision to institute mandated closing of player and team facilities in an effort to curb the spread of the illness.

Not only was the NFL Draft held in entirely a virtual format, but it’s also how NFL coaches, players and other personnel have been conducting team meetings and working from home.

The same goes for the Detroit Lions, who have been conducting their meetings via video conferencing.

Head coach Matt Patricia as well as Matthew Stafford and Jarrad Davis joined Tori Petry via video conference to describe exactly what’s been going on during their “virtual offseason”.

“On some levels, it’s even more intimate because you have family running around in the background, or someone’s wife and kids could be there too,” Patricia said. “It’s great for everyone to see that, both from the players and coaches side.”

“We’ve had outstanding participation and guys have really been dialed in, which is great,” explained Stafford.