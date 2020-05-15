41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit’s Matt Patricia, Matthew Stafford and Jarrad Davis describe online team meetings (VIDEO)

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sends memo about reopening their facilities

Michael Whitaker - 0
Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Football League instituted a mandated closing of team and player facilities in the best interest of...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matt Prater thought Detroit Lions would get rid of him after one game

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater is usually one of the bright spots on the team year in and year out since his arrival in...
Read more

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Football League made the decision to institute mandated closing of player and team facilities in an effort to curb the spread of the illness.

Not only was the NFL Draft held in entirely a virtual format, but it’s also how NFL coaches, players and other personnel have been conducting team meetings and working from home.

The same goes for the Detroit Lions, who have been conducting their meetings via video conferencing.

Head coach Matt Patricia as well as Matthew Stafford and Jarrad Davis joined Tori Petry via video conference to describe exactly what’s been going on during their “virtual offseason”.

“On some levels, it’s even more intimate because you have family running around in the background, or someone’s wife and kids could be there too,” Patricia said. “It’s great for everyone to see that, both from the players and coaches side.”

“We’ve had outstanding participation and guys have really been dialed in, which is great,” explained Stafford.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker

More on this topic

Previous articleMatt Prater thought Detroit Lions would get rid of him after one game
Next articleNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sends memo about reopening their facilities

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.