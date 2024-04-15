Could The Detroit Lions Sign Tom Brady? The Odds Of This Happening Have Been Released

Could The Detroit Lions Sign Tom Brady?

The NFL world was set abuzz this week with Tom Brady’s surprising announcement about considering a return from retirement to join a contending team in need of a quarterback for the late 2024 season. His statement has led to rampant speculation and the creation of betting odds on his potential destinations. Brady named the Raiders and the Patriots as interests, but this has opened discussions about other teams, including the Detroit Lions, especially under hypothetical scenarios like an injury to current Lions QB Jared Goff.

Leading the Odds

The Las Vegas Raiders emerge as the frontrunners with odds set at +125, a nod likely due to Brady’s previous comments and connections within the league. The New England Patriots, Brady’s long-time former team, are next in line with odds at +300, suggesting a significant chance of a nostalgic reunion.

Other Contenders

Following closely are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +500, where Brady recently played, and the San Francisco 49ers at +900, indicating less probability but still within the realm of possibility. The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are considered longer shots, with odds at +1200 and +2000, respectively, showing lower but intriguing possibilities.

Grouping the Longshots

The Detroit Lions, along with other teams, fall into a broader category with combined odds of +500. This grouping indicates a less likely but still conceivable scenario where Brady could be seen as a solution in case of unexpected circumstances, such as an injury to a starting quarterback like Jared Goff.

These odds not only reflect the current betting sentiments but also influence fan and media speculation, adding an extra layer of excitement and discussion to the NFL landscape as everyone considers the impact of a potential Brady return.

Colin Cowherd weighs in

Colin Cowherd weighed in, suggesting that the Lions’ strong offensive lineup and leadership might appeal to Brady should the need arise.

“What if Jared Goff went down? The Lions are not drafting…the Lions are not drafting a quarterback, I suppose, early. Jared Goff goes down. With that offensive line, those weapons. You don’t think Ben Johnson would say, ‘you know, we thought about callin’ Brady’.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Tom Brady’s Potential Return: Tom Brady has hinted at a possible comeback to the NFL, specifically mentioning his willingness to join a contending team late in the 2024 season, with initial preferences for the Raiders and Patriots. This announcement has sparked widespread speculation and excitement within the NFL community. Betting Odds and Predictions: Following Brady’s announcement, betting sites have actively begun generating odds on his possible team destinations, placing the Raiders as the favorites, followed by the Patriots, and listing several other teams with varying odds. The Detroit Lions have been mentioned as a potential dark horse, especially if their current quarterback, Jared Goff, faces any setbacks. Detroit Lions as a Contender: The discussion around the Detroit Lions potentially acquiring Brady highlights the team’s strong offensive assets and leadership under Ben Johnson, which could be appealing in a scenario where they need to replace Jared Goff. This speculation illustrates the Lions’ readiness to compete at a higher level and their attractiveness as a possible destination for high-profile players like Brady.

The Bottom Line – A Game of Odds and Opportunities

While the odds of a Tom Brady comeback to the NFL—and specifically to the Detroit Lions—remain speculative, the mere possibility sends ripples through the sports world. For the Lions, even being considered in such conversations highlights the perceived strength of their roster and management. Whether or not Brady dons a Lions jersey, the speculation alone enhances the narrative of the NFL season, keeping fans and analysts on the edge of their seats. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Brady’s next move and how it might redefine the fortunes of any team he chooses to join.