Legendary ESPN college basketball commentator Dick Vitale shared unfortunate news on Thursday morning, revealing that he will undergo additional vocal cord surgeries during the summer. However, Vitale remains optimistic and aims to be ready for his 45th college basketball season, scheduled for the upcoming fall.

Dick Vitale tweets out extremely sad news regarding his health

In a heartfelt tweet, Vitale expressed his determination to recover from this setback, acknowledging that while it may be challenging, it pales in comparison to the daily struggles faced by others.

“Rec’d some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover,” Vitale tweeted. “Dr. Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned. I must have 2 surgeries this summer – 1st July 11 need ur [prayers].

“The biggest challenge is that I am currently on voice rest in preparation for surgery on July 11 & post surgery I must be on total voice rest for 6-8 weeks in recovery. That part is so frustrating as I feel trapped not being able to express myself. The positive news Dr. Z is optimistic to have me ready for my 45th yr on ESPN. A big thank you to CEO. Jimmy Pitaro of ESPN & all my colleagues for their fantastic support. My biggest fear is that it will hurt me in raising $$$ for kids vs cancer [The V Foundation] -also I will NEVER GIVE UP!”

Vitale faced vocal cord issues in the 2021–22 college basketball season, underwent surgery for dysplasia in February 2022, and returned to broadcasting full time for ESPN this past season. Furthermore, Vitale has also triumphed over melanoma and lymphoma diagnoses in 2021 and is currently in remission for both illnesses.

Key Points

Dick Vitale announces additional vocal cord surgeries, aiming for a return in the upcoming college basketball season.

Previous vocal cord issues resurface, requiring two surgeries during the summer.

Vitale expresses gratitude for the support of Dr. Zeitels, ESPN CEO Jimmy Pitaro, and colleagues.

Concerns arise about the impact on Vitale's fundraising efforts for The V Foundation.

Vitale's vocal cord problems caused him to miss portions of the 2021–22 college basketball season.

Despite setbacks, Vitale overcame melanoma and lymphoma diagnoses in 2021.

Bottom Line – Vitale needs our prayers

In the face of adversity, Dick Vitale's spirit remains unyielding. Despite the challenges posed by recurring vocal cord issues and the need for surgeries, his determination to overcome these obstacles shines through. Vitale's unwavering commitment to his role as a college basketball commentator and his passion for fundraising in the fight against cancer demonstrate the depth of his character. As fans and supporters, we stand alongside him, offering our prayers and encouragement during this difficult time. The basketball world eagerly awaits his triumphant return, ready to once again experience the energy, enthusiasm, and love for the game that define Dick Vitale's iconic presence.