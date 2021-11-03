Dylan Larkin once again absent from Red Wings today in Boston

by

Detroit Red Wings forward and captain Dylan Larkin didn’t play during last night’s 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens owing to “personal reasons”. The expectation was that he’d re-join his team today for practice in Boston as the team prepares for their game against the Bruins tomorrow.

However, according to head coach Jeff Blashill, there’s been no change in Larkin’s status. In fact, he didn’t skate today.

