Eric Haase’s inside-the-park HR makes for epic Dan Dickerson call [Video]

We have said it before and we will surely continue to say it. Detroit Tigers radio play-by-play man Dan Dickerson is an absolute treasure and listening to him call a big play is music to our ears.

Take a listen as Dickerson has a longer home run call than normal as Tigers OF Eric Haase hits an inside-the-park home run at Comerica Park.

