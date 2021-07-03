Eric Haase’s inside-the-park HR makes for epic Dan Dickerson call [Video]

Sharing is caring!

We have said it before and we will surely continue to say it. Detroit Tigers radio play-by-play man Dan Dickerson is an absolute treasure and listening to him call a big play is music to our ears.

Take a listen as Dickerson has a longer home run call than normal as Tigers OF Eric Haase hits an inside-the-park home run at Comerica Park.

Pardon the lateness on this as i been under the weather today. The inside the park home run by Eric Haase with Dan Dickerson on the call.#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/MHL2H1oK12 — Rogelio Castillo (@rogcastbaseball) July 3, 2021