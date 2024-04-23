Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs Heading Into 2024 NFL Draft

Top 3 Detroit Lions Needs

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Detroit Lions face pivotal decisions that could shape their roster for the upcoming season and beyond. With specific positions showing more urgent needs than others, here’s a focused look at the Lions’ top 3 needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. That said, expect GM Brad Holmes to focus on selecting the best player available when the Lions are on the clock with each of their picks.

Cornerback: The Top Priority

Urgency Level: High

With both 2023 starters not returning, the cornerback room for the Detroit Lions is set for a major overhaul. The Lions did add Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson during the offseason, but the need for young, talented cornerbacks is more pressing than ever to stabilize and potentially elevate the Lions’ secondary.

Wide Receiver: Essential Offensive Addition

Urgency Level: High

The Lions’ receiving corps has a notable vacancy with the departure of Josh Reynolds, leaving Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as the primary options at the wide receiver position. This shift underscores a critical need for a No. 3 wide receiver.

Defensive Line: Bolstering the Pass Rush

Urgency Level: Moderate

Beyond Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions’ ability to pressure the quarterback has been limited, often relying on blitzes. Adding a true pass rusher or a versatile defensive lineman could drastically improve the team’s defensive scheme, enabling them to pressure with just the front four.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Critical Secondary Needs: The departure of starting cornerbacks necessitates a high draft pick to secure top talent in the secondary. Offensive Playmakers Required: Enhancing the wide receiver unit is crucial to diversify the Lions’ offensive strategies. Defensive Line Reinforcements: Investing in the defensive line will pay dividends by improving the overall defensive pressure.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions have clear priorities heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Addressing the cornerback and wide receiver positions should be the focus of their early rounds to immediately impact their starting lineup. Following up with strategic additions to the defensive line will solidify the defense, setting a foundation for a more balanced and competitive team. These focused draft strategies are essential for the Lions to achieve a successful build for the future.