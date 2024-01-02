Fired Michigan staffer Connor Stalions spotted at Rose Bowl [Photo]

In an unexpected twist to the Michigan Wolverines’ triumphant Rose Bowl victory, Connor Stalions, the former Michigan staffer embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal, was spotted at the game. This revelation comes after the Wolverines secured a hard-fought 27-20 overtime win against Alabama, marking a significant milestone for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the team.

Stalions’ Rose Bowl Appearance

Connor Stalions, a key figure in the sign-stealing controversy that rocked the Michigan football program, was confirmed to be at the Rose Bowl game. His appearance was first hinted at in an Instagram story by former Wolverines linebacker Chase Winovich.

Stalions, who played a significant role in the scandal, was tagged in the video where he cryptically responded, “It's time.” This sighting was later confirmed by Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic through multiple sources.

I can confirm that Connor Stalions was indeed at the Rose Bowl, per multiple sources.



Former Michigan LB Chase Winovich posted this on his IG story yesterday as well: pic.twitter.com/Sx2T7LI3FJ — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2024

The Bottom Line – The Unfinished Chapter of Stalions and Michigan

The unexpected sighting of Connor Stalions at the Rose Bowl, despite his controversial past with the Michigan Football program, stands as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by the team this season. However, it's crucial to emphasize that Michigan's football program almost certainly had no involvement in Stallions’ attendance at the game. While skeptics and naysayers might jump to conclusions, suggesting that he is still covertly collaborating with the Wolverines, such claims lack substance and detract from the team's hard-earned success on the field. This incident, though intriguing, should not overshadow Michigan's remarkable journey and resilience leading up to the National Championship.