Fired up Juwan Howard ejected after having to be held back from Maryland bench [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

During the second half of Friday’s Big Ten Quarterfinal game between Michigan and Maryland, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was ejected from the game after he had to be held back from going after either a player or coach on the Maryland Bench.

Check it out.

According to the Big Ten Network announcers, Howard got upset after “somebody” on the Maryland bench said something that caused Howard to blow his top.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.