Fired up Juwan Howard ejected after having to be held back from Maryland bench [Video]

During the second half of Friday’s Big Ten Quarterfinal game between Michigan and Maryland, Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was ejected from the game after he had to be held back from going after either a player or coach on the Maryland Bench.

Check it out.

Juwan Howard was ejected during the last timeout. Here's a look at what transpired: pic.twitter.com/rd5T99zAtC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2021

According to the Big Ten Network announcers, Howard got upset after “somebody” on the Maryland bench said something that caused Howard to blow his top.