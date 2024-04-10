Detroit Lions urged to sign Zach Cunningham

Detroit Lions urged to bring in a free agent linebacker

The Detroit Lions have been active in NFL free agency, addressing several roster needs. However, one area that remains untouched is the linebacker position. Matt Holder of Bleacher Report suggests that the Lions should consider signing veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham to enhance their defensive lineup. Holder believes that Cunningham could provide valuable experience alongside Alex Anzalone and offer competition for Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell, who had mixed performances last season.

What they are Saying

Here is what Holder wrote about the potential marriage:

“While Alex Anzalone had a good season in 2023, the Lions could use another option to line up alongside Anzalone. Derrick Barnes’ play was up and down for the majority of last year and Jack Campbell had a pedestrian rookie campaign.”

“Adding Cunningham would give them another veteran option to compete for a starting spot during training camp, and Pro Football Focus is only projecting him to receive a one-year, $2.75 million contract. So, it’s worth the shot to bring him in and at least add some depth to the position group.”

The Big Picture: A Smart Investment

Adding Zach Cunningham could be a strategic move for the Lions, providing them with a seasoned player without breaking the bank. With a projected contract of just one year at $2.75 million, Cunningham offers a low-risk, high-reward opportunity. His experience and leadership could be invaluable for a young linebacker group looking to make strides in the upcoming season.

During the 2020 season, Cunningham led the entire NFL with a whopping 164 tackles.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions have yet to address the linebacker position in free agency. Matt Holder recommends signing veteran Zach Cunningham for depth and competition. Cunningham, with a solid track record, could be a cost-effective addition to the Lions’ defense.

The Bottom Line – A Savvy Addition

Signing Zach Cunningham could be a wise decision for the Detroit Lions, offering them an affordable solution to bolster their linebacker corps. His proven track record and versatility make him an attractive option for a team aiming to solidify its defense. As the Lions continue to build their roster, adding a player like Cunningham could be a solid depth player who could even become a starter.