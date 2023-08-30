Former Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas claimed by Arizona Cardinals

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions surprised just about everybody when they released their initial 53-man roster and rookie CB Starling Thomas was not on it. Well, according to reports, Thomas will not be returning to the Lions, as he has been claimed off waivers. According to Aaron Wilson, Thomas has been claimed by the Arizona Cardinals.

Why it Matters

Thomas consistently participated as a second-team outside cornerback throughout the duration of training camp, making most believe that he was a lock to make the initial 53-man roster. He notably stood out on special teams, often playing as a gunner and showcasing his remarkable speed as a kick returner. In the end, the Lions chose to retain undrafted rookie Steven Gilmore and backup corner Khalil Dorsey, both of whom delivered impressive performances in the preseason finale.

