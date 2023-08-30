Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Former Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas claimed by Arizona Cardinals

Former Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas claimed by Arizona Cardinals

Former Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas claimed by Arizona Cardinals

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions surprised just about everybody when they released their initial 53-man roster and rookie CB Starling Thomas was not on it. Well, according to reports, Thomas will not be returning to the Lions, as he has been claimed off waivers. According to Aaron Wilson, Thomas has been claimed by the Arizona Cardinals.

Inside The Article
Former Detroit Lions CB Starling Thomas claimed by Arizona CardinalsWhy it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)
Starling Thomas V Detroit Lions 53-man Detroit Lions Starting Kick Returner roster Detroit Lions waive Starling Thomas V. Starling Thomas claimed by Arizona Cardinals

Why it Matters

Thomas consistently participated as a second-team outside cornerback throughout the duration of training camp, making most believe that he was a lock to make the initial 53-man roster. He notably stood out on special teams, often playing as a gunner and showcasing his remarkable speed as a kick returner. In the end, the Lions chose to retain undrafted rookie Steven Gilmore and backup corner Khalil Dorsey, both of whom delivered impressive performances in the preseason finale.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions unexpectedly excluded rookie CB Starling Thomas from their initial 53-man roster, and he has subsequently been claimed off waivers by another team.
  2. Thomas had made a significant impression during training camp, especially on special teams, displaying exceptional speed and skill both as a gunner and a kick returner.
  3. Despite Thomas's notable performance, the Lions decided to keep undrafted rookie Steven Gilmore and backup corner Khalil Dorsey, who both stood out during the preseason finale.

Read More

Detroit Lions sign Michael Badgley to practice squad

2023 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions: Post-Training Camp Edition

Why the Detroit Lions only have 2 running backs on their 53-man roster

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?