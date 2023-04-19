Former Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang has spoken to his NFL contacts about Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter, expressing concerns about the prospect's off-field behavior and underwhelming workout in front of evaluators. Despite being considered one of the most talented prospects in the draft class, Carter's red flags could impact where he is selected in the upcoming NFL draft. Lang believes that if the Lions get it wrong with one player at No. 6, it could go sideways quickly for the team.

Former Detroit Lions OG T.J. Lang has issue with DT Jalen Carter

While talking to Mike Valenti on 97.1 The Ticket, Lang explained his concerns about Carter.

“There was just an overall consensus and a lot of concern, either with immaturity or making bad decisions,” Lang told Mike Valenti on 97.1 The Ticket this week.

“If you just turn on the film and watched this kid play and never interviewed him, it would be a damn easy process for him. He’s one of the best three talents in this draft class. And I put more stock into that,” said Lang. “But if you’re the Lions, a team that has worked so hard the last two years to do this thing right, to bring in the right guys with the right characteristics and right type of leaders, if you get it wrong with one player at No. 6 that’s going to come in feeling some sort of immortality, it could go sideways really quick.”

“If they end up taking him, I would obviously be thrilled because the guy is a hell of a football player at a position that they need on this team.”

Bottom Line – Trust Brad Holmes

The concerns expressed by Lang about Carter's off-field behavior and workout performance serve as a reminder of the importance of character evaluation in the NFL draft. With that being said, if Brad Holmes makes the decision to select Carter, I will be ultra-confident that the team is 100% confident that Carter's off-the-field issues will not be a problem.