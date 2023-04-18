Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions assign jersey numbers to new players

By W.G. Brady
23
0

Inside the Article:

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had been extremely busy so far this offseason, as he has signed multiple free agents who should play a big role for the team in 2023. Included in those free agents are Marvin Jones Jr., C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Mosely, David Montgomery, and Cam Sutton. Those players, along with other newcomers have been assigned their jersey numbers by the Lions.

Detroit Lions Odds Super Bowl LVIII Detroit biggest off-season need Salary Cap Space Marty Mornhinweg David Montgomery Ed Oliver Detroit Lions over/under win totals Jeff Okudah 2023 NFL Draft

Key Points

  • Lions GM Brad Holmes has been busy this offseason, signing plenty of key free agents
  • Some of those free agents will play huge roles in 2023
  • The Lions have assigned jersey numbers to their new players.

Detroit Lions assign jersey numbers to new players

Here are jersey numbers that have been assigned to the newly signed free agents: (Courtesy of DetroitLions.com)

  • Derrick Deese – 48
  • Graham Glasgow – 60
  • C.J. Gardner-Johnson – 2
  • Marvin Jones Jr. – 0
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 42
  • Mac McCain – 23
  • Jake McQuaide – 50
  • David Montgomery – 5
  • Emmanuel Moseley – 4
  • Cam Sutton – 6
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Taylor Decker talks about ‘standard’ for 2023 Detroit Lions
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Taylor Decker talks about ‘standard’ for 2023 Detroit Lions

Taylor Decker spoke to the media on Tuesday and he talked about the new standard for the Detroit Lions.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.