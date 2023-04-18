Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had been extremely busy so far this offseason, as he has signed multiple free agents who should play a big role for the team in 2023. Included in those free agents are Marvin Jones Jr., C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Mosely, David Montgomery, and Cam Sutton. Those players, along with other newcomers have been assigned their jersey numbers by the Lions.

Key Points

Lions GM Brad Holmes has been busy this offseason, signing plenty of key free agents

Some of those free agents will play huge roles in 2023

The Lions have assigned jersey numbers to their new players.

Detroit Lions assign jersey numbers to new players

Here are jersey numbers that have been assigned to the newly signed free agents: (Courtesy of DetroitLions.com)

Derrick Deese – 48

Graham Glasgow – 60

C.J. Gardner-Johnson – 2

Marvin Jones Jr. – 0

Jalen Reeves-Maybin – 42

Mac McCain – 23

Jake McQuaide – 50

David Montgomery – 5

Emmanuel Moseley – 4

Cam Sutton – 6