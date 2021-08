According to reports, former Detroit Red Wings LW Tomas Tatar has signed a 2-year, $9 million deal to play with the New Jersey Devils.

Tatar, who is 30 years old, scored 10 goals and dished out 20 assists with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2020-21 season.

Can confirm the Devils have signed LW Tomas Tatar to a 2-year, $9M deal — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) August 5, 2021