Former Red Wings F Justin Abdelkader takes next step in comeback attempt

The Detroit Red Wings mnade the decision to cut ties with veteran forward Justin Abdelkader prior to this season after 739 career NHL games, all played with Detroit.

After being unable to land another NHL contract, he signed with EV Zug of the Swiss National League where he tallied four goals and four assists in nine games played, as well as six goals in 13 playoff games.

And now, he’s taking the next step in what he hopes could be a professional comeback. He’ll be joining Team USA at the IIHF World Championships:

During his NHL career, Abdelkader scored 106 goals with 146 career assists.