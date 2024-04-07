Upset Detroit Tigers fans voice frustration after series loss to lowly Athletics

Voicing frustration: Upset Detroit Tigers fans vent on social media following a disappointing series loss to the lowly Athletics.

The Detroit Tigers‘ promising early momentum has dissipated following their defeat in two out of three games against the lowly Oakland Athletics. The consecutive setbacks occurred yesterday and today at Comerica Park, with a combined score of 11-1 favoring Oakland. Despite being considered one of the weakest teams in Major League Baseball, the Athletics improved to a 3-7 record, while the Tigers dropped to 6-3. Disgruntled Tigers fans took to social media to express their frustration after the loss.

Oakland’s second baseman, Zack Gelof, showcased an exceptional performance this afternoon, tallying four hits, highlighted by a three-run homer off Tigers’ starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Yesterday, Gelof demonstrated his offensive prowess by drawing three walks and scoring three runs in the 4-0 victory.

On the contrary, the Tigers struggled to generate offense, managing only one run in 18 combined innings. Riley Greene salvaged a lone run with a solo home run in the 8th inning of today’s matchup.

Frustrated Tigers fans vent frustration on social media

As expected, numerous disgruntled Tigers fans took to social media to express their frustrations following the series setback against Oakland, with many directing their disappointment towards the Tigers’ failure to secure significant offensive upgrades during the offseason.

1 run in two games against the A’s. That’s embarrassing — Luke Peterson (@LukePetee12) April 7, 2024

y’all’s refusal to sign JD martinez or Matt Chapman is crazy — Tanner Swift (@theothertswift) April 7, 2024

Outscored 11-1 by the A's 😂 Gonna be a long season — Timothy (@TheColoSpgs) April 7, 2024

So glad we spent so much money on pitching and nothing on hitting. Really working out! — Andrew Crooks (@crooks_andrew) April 7, 2024

trash — nate the troll🫥 (@BCBburnerr) April 7, 2024

My dad has hit me more the last two days than you have hit a baseball — Talkin’ Tigs🎙 (@TalkinTigs) April 7, 2024

I know it’s only 9 games into the season and we’re 6-3, but I can’t do this anymore — John Gnida (@GnidaJohn) April 7, 2024

Remember when we were told that we didn’t have room for proven hitters — zach (@BachZrooks) April 7, 2024

“AL central condenterds” this is exactly what Scott Harris and Chris illich want. — Detroit Tigers Fan (6-156) (@det_tigers84) April 7, 2024

Didn’t need to sign any veteran bats though! — Rronk (@KnorrWhore) April 7, 2024

dropping a series to the A's is just pathetic they are actively trying to be as bad as possible — Bron Has Too Much Faith In The Tigers (@BronScreams0323) April 7, 2024

This team has got to get the bats going that was pathetic. — Justin woodwyk (@woodwyk_justin) April 8, 2024

Pirates going to sweep this pathetic team and bring their fans back down to reality. Can't believe I thought this was a different team. — BigMac1227 (@BigMac1227323) April 7, 2024

Thank god we added so much to our lineup! — chris (@LFC_Bhlast) April 7, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers fell to 6-3 in 2024 after a disappointing series loss to the lowly Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park The Athletics defeated the Tigers in two straight games by a combined score of 11-1, while Detroit’s bats have gone silent Upset Detroit Tigers fans took to social media to vent their frustration after losing what should have been a rather easy series win

Bottom Line: It’s on to face the Pirates

While it’s early in the season, the Tigers’ inability to produce runs against an ostensibly weaker opponent, entering the series with a 1-7 record, raises legitimate concerns.

The Tigers aim to bounce back as they embark on a brief two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have surged to an impressive 8-2 record in their initial 10 games. The first pitch is slated for tomorrow at 6:40 PM from PNC Park, offering the Tigers an opportunity to regain momentum on the road.