Upset Detroit Tigers fans voice frustration after series loss to lowly Athletics

The Detroit Tigers‘ promising early momentum has dissipated following their defeat in two out of three games against the lowly Oakland Athletics. The consecutive setbacks occurred yesterday and today at Comerica Park, with a combined score of 11-1 favoring Oakland. Despite being considered one of the weakest teams in Major League Baseball, the Athletics improved to a 3-7 record, while the Tigers dropped to 6-3. Disgruntled Tigers fans took to social media to express their frustration after the loss.
Oakland’s second baseman, Zack Gelof, showcased an exceptional performance this afternoon, tallying four hits, highlighted by a three-run homer off Tigers’ starting pitcher Jack Flaherty. Yesterday, Gelof demonstrated his offensive prowess by drawing three walks and scoring three runs in the 4-0 victory.
On the contrary, the Tigers struggled to generate offense, managing only one run in 18 combined innings. Riley Greene salvaged a lone run with a solo home run in the 8th inning of today’s matchup.
As expected, numerous disgruntled Tigers fans took to social media to express their frustrations following the series setback against Oakland, with many directing their disappointment towards the Tigers’ failure to secure significant offensive upgrades during the offseason.
Bottom Line: It’s on to face the Pirates
While it’s early in the season, the Tigers’ inability to produce runs against an ostensibly weaker opponent, entering the series with a 1-7 record, raises legitimate concerns.
The Tigers aim to bounce back as they embark on a brief two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have surged to an impressive 8-2 record in their initial 10 games. The first pitch is slated for tomorrow at 6:40 PM from PNC Park, offering the Tigers an opportunity to regain momentum on the road.