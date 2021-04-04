Full Detroit Lions 7-Round 2021 NFL Mock Draft leaves much to be desired

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to NFL mock drafts, projecting even the first 10 picks of the opening round is a crapshoot as nobody really knows what NFL general managers are thinking or how they rank prospects on their draft board.

Predicting a full 7-round mock draft is exponentially more difficult to do but that is what Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently did for the Detroit Lions.

As you can see below, Trapasso has the Lions selecting WR DeVonta Smith with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round, which would not be ideal at all if you are of the belief that drafting for value is the key to a successful draft.

ROUND (OVERALL PICK) PROSPECT COLLEGE 1 (7) WR Devonta Smith Alabama 2 (41) CB Tyson Campbell Georgia 3 (72) LB Jamin Davis Kentucky 3 (101) DL Osa Odighizuwa UCLA 4 (112) S Jamar Johnson Indiana 5 (153) WR Cornell Powell Clemson

Here is what Trapasso had to say about his Lions’ mock.

Smith was a no-brainer at No. 7 overall, given the vacancies in the receiver room. He’s an elastic separator with deceptive speed and the catch radius of a 6-foot-5 receiver.

Even after picking Jeffrey Okudah at No. 3 overall in 2020, the Lions have giant needs at cornerback, and Campbell is another tall, man-coverage specialist with high-level athletic traits. He’d represent fine value at the top of the second round. The linebacker spot has long plagued Detroit’s defense, and Davis in Round 3 would provide the Lions with a long, rangy, three-down, second-level defender who can comfortably sink in zone or run with tight ends down the seam.

As for the rest of the Lions’ draft — Odighizuwa is a leverage monster on the inside who routinely pushes the pocket with a nasty bull rush and rapid pass-rushing moves. He’s even athletic enough to take some reps on the edge if need be. Probably the best value pick in the class came at No. 112 overall with Johnson from Indiana.

He has legitimate free-safety range in coverage but hits like a strong safety and has the athletic juice to stick with some receivers and backs in coverage. Powell adds more depth to receiver, and he’s a big, chiseled perimeter target who runs crisp routes and tracks it beautifully downfield.

Other than snagging Cornell Powell in the 5th round, I am not a huge fan of this mock draft at all.

Nation, what do you think?