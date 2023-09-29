Game 5 Preview: Michigan Wolverines vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers Where to Watch, Game Time, And More

The Michigan Wolverines are entering their first road test of the 2023 season as they head to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Last week's game for Michigan started off a little nerve-wracking after giving up a touchdown on the first drive of the game, but the best defense in the country stiffened up and didn’t allow another point from Rutgers. Nebraska is coming in off back-to-back wins, having just beat Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech after starting 0-2 with losses to Minnesota and Colorado.

Michigan Wolverines 4-0 (1-0 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhusker 2-2 (0-1 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, September 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE

Line: Wolverines -17.5 / O/U: 39.5

2023 Season Stats

Michigan:

2023 Record — 4-0 (1-0 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 1621 (405.3 YDS/G)

Passing Yards: 950 (237.5 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards: 671 (167.8 YDS/G)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 924 (231.0 YDS/G)

Passing Yards Allowed: 604 (151.0 YDS/G)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 320 (80 YDS/G)

2023 Points Scored: 127 (31.8 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 23 (5.8 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 2

Nebraska:

2023 Record — 2-2 (0-1 in Big Ten)

2023 Offense (per game averages) —

Total Yards: 1437 (359.3 PG)

Passing Yards: 498 (124.5 PG)

Rushing Yards: 939 (234.8 PG)

2023 Defense (per game averages) —

Total Yards Allowed: 1192 (298 PG)

Passing Yards Allowed: 1007 (251.8 PG)

Rushing Yards Allowed: 185 (46.3 PG)

2023 Points Scored: 87 (21.8 ppg)

2023 Points Allowed: 74 (18.5 ppg)

2023 Ranking: 59

Series History/All-Time Records

All-time head-to-head record: Michigan 7-4-1

Current streak: Michigan has won three straight

Last Michigan win: 2022 (34-3)

Last Nebraska win: 2013 (17-13)

2023 Top Players

Michigan Wolverines

Passing: J.J. McCarthy- 71-89, 915 yards, 8-3 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Blake Corum – 58 ATT, 351 YDS, 8 TD

Receiving: Roman Wilson – 15 REC, 268 YDS, 6 TD

Tackles: Junior Colson – 22 (10-12)

Sacks: Jaylen Harrell – 2.5

Interceptions: Mike Sainristil – 2

Nebraska

Passing: Heinrich Haarberg – 24-47, 278 YDS, 4-0 (TD-INT)

Rushing: Heinrich Haarberg – 42 ATT, 272 YDS, 2 TD

Receiving: Billy Kemp IV – 13 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD

Tackles: Issac Gifford – 23 (14-9)

Sacks: Luke Reimer – 2.5

Interceptions: Javin Wright & Omar Brown & Isaac Gifford – 1

Michigan Wolverines Players To Watch:

Offense: Quarterback – J.J. McCarthy – Junior

McCarthy was the player to watch last week, and he will be again this week as he takes on a Nebraska pass defense that ranks in the bottom of the Big Ten in Passing Yards per game with 251.8 which is above only Purdue and Wisconsin. Nebraska’s run defense gives up 46.3 yards per game, first in the Big Ten and second in the entire country. The Wolverines will need McCarthy and the passing game to click on all cylinders.

Defense: Linebacker – Junior Colson – Junior

Colson is a key part of this Michigan defense, ranking third in the country in yds/g with 231.0. Colson leads the Michigan defense in tackles, and this week, he will face an offense that ranks ninth in the Big Ten in yds/g, last in passing yds/g with 124.5, and first in rushing with 234.8 yds/g. Look for Colson to lead the Michigan defense in stopping the Nebraska rushing attack.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan will take on Nebraska on Saturday Afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 PM on FOX. Michigan Players to Watch: Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Linebacker Junior Colson.

Bottom Line: Michigan Wolverines look to keep rolling in first road game of 2023

The Michigan Wolverines will look to keep their points per game total low as they enter this game with a 5.75 total which is the best in the country, and Michigan has allowed up to seven points all season. Nebraska has scored 21.8 points per game through their first four games of the season, with their highest to date coming against Northern Illinois when they put up 35 points.

On the offensive side, Michigan hasn’t scored under 30 points yet this season, and against this Nebraska defense that allows an average of 18.5 ppg, they did give up 36 points to Colorado; watch the Wolverines continue their trend of 30-point games this weekend as they pick up another win with the calendar about to flip to October and the schedule starts to get tougher.