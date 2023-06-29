Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.117 Pick Larry Keenan

The Detroit Red Wings selected Defenseman Larry Keenan with the 117th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Culver Military Academy Prep.

Larry Keenan By the Numbers

49 Games Played

11 Goals

26 Assists

37 Points

34 PIM

Larry Keenan Scouting Report

There are some interesting trends regarding NHL prospect Larry Keenan. Many of this year’s draft projections have Keenan going in the sixth or seventh round, usually around the 200th player selected. However, he was one of the 106 players invited to this year’s combine. What is likely happening is that Keenan has steadily moved his way up on some of the prospect rankings. For example, his midterm ranking was 107 for North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting’s list, but he jumped to the 73rd spot in their final rankings. This is a reflection that many are starting to notice what he can do on the ice.- The Hockey Writers

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have really attacked their blue line in this draft, and with their seventh pick in the draft, they take their fourth defenseman. When Steve Yzerman talked last week, he mentioned needing “assets” he must have known the assets he needs are defensemen, and that's exactly what he's trying to get and to build a “core” for the Red Wings. Keenan will play next season in the NCAA for the University of Massachusetts.