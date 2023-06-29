Getting to know the Detroit Red Wings No.147 Pick Kevin Bicker

The Detroit Red Wings selected Winger Kevin Bicker with the 147th pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from Germany. The Red Wings acquired this pick from the Nashville Predators along with the 47th pick (Brady Cleveland) for the 43rd pick (Felix Nilsson).

Kevin Bicker By the Numbers

20 Games Played

10 Goals

11 Assists

21 Points

16 PIM

Kevin Bicker Scouting Report

Creates a shorthanded attack with his speed, sticks to it, puts the rebound back to the crease, and the second man in puts that away. Great effort from Bicker. Scoring drive is obvious. Wants to get the puck to the net. – Hockey Prophets

Apr 21, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; A octopus outside of Joe Louis Arena prior to game three of the first round of the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Bottom Line for the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings went offense for just the third time in this drive, and they took a 6'1″, 176 lbs winger. Bicker last season also played for the German World Junior Team and played in six games and came away with two points on a goal and an assist. Next season he is expected to play for Lowen Frankfurt of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga.