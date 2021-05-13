Gordie Howe’s family presents Patrick Marleau with special gift

Sharing is caring!

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau passed the legendary Gordie Howe in the NHL record books earlier this season, overtaking Howe for the most games played in NHL history.

Marleau now has skated in 1,779 NHL games, compared to Howe’s 1,767.

And to commemorate history being made, the Howe family presented Marleau with a special and touching gift. They gave him Gordie’s NHL game used stick, which he used in his final game on April 11, 1980. The special memento had been on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, and will now be replaced with the stick Marleau used in his record-breaking game.

Also, on behalf of the @NHLPA and in a request from the Howe family, Marleau was presented with the stick used in Gordie Howe's final NHL game. The stick that was displayed in the @HockeyHallFame will be replaced by a stick used by Marleau in his record-breaking game. pic.twitter.com/bwCsaL19Bw — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) May 13, 2021

Classy move by Gordie Howe's family today to present Patrick Marleau with Howe's stick from his final game 👏 pic.twitter.com/zqjxjWSiVP — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) May 13, 2021