Gordie Howe’s family presents Patrick Marleau with special gift

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau passed the legendary Gordie Howe in the NHL record books earlier this season, overtaking Howe for the most games played in NHL history.

Marleau now has skated in 1,779 NHL games, compared to Howe’s 1,767.

And to commemorate history being made, the Howe family presented Marleau with a special and touching gift. They gave him Gordie’s NHL game used stick, which he used in his final game on April 11, 1980. The special memento had been on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, and will now be replaced with the stick Marleau used in his record-breaking game.

