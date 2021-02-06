Green Bay Packers decide on new defensive coordinator

by

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers are planning to hire Joe Barry to be their next defensive coordinator.

Barry, who played his college ball for the University of Michigan, was the assistant head coach/linebackers coach with Los Angeles Rams from 2017-2020.

The Packers ranked No. 9 in yards allowed per game (334.0) and No. 13 in points allowed per game 23.1 in 2020.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.