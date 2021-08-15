Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson throws Detroit Tigers ceremonial 1st pitch

He’s officially in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was enshrined in football immortality earlier this week, having been inducted as a first-ballot player and becoming only the third wideout given the honor in the past 25 years.
He’s back in town today, joining Tigers LIVE on Bally Sports Detroit, and then tossing the ceremonial 1st pitch:
Megatron in the house! #DetroitRoots #OnePride https://t.co/zgqkhaU1aT
— Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 15, 2021