Hendon Hooker is back and he says it's ‘Good to be a baller again'

Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker made his much-anticipated practice debut with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in his recovery journey. Just over a year since his surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee, Hooker's participation in practice signifies a major step forward. Currently on the nonfootball injury list, the Lions now face a 21-day decision window to either activate Hooker to the 53-man roster or return him to the NFI list for the remainder of the year.

What Did Hendon Hooker Say?

Hooker expressed his focus on readjusting to wearing pads, understanding the cadences of veteran quarterbacks Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, and transitioning from playing shotgun to taking snaps under center. This practice session is not only about physical readiness but also about mental preparation, as Hooker aims to shake off the rust and prove his worth to the team by the season's end.

“I was too excited,” Hooker said Wednesday. “But just trying to calm myself down. Everybody around me was very excited, so I was just trying to be the calming peace.”

“Continuing to build my legs, continuing to build my mental in a positive direction to get back to a better me,” Hooker said. “And then now that I’m here actually being able to go through practice and run through the plays and get under center and actually take some snaps, which has been a little bit foreign since I've been playing shotgun the past six years, it just feels good to actually be a baller again.”

“Before I’m really just going out there blind, just trying to go off of either what I see or what I know from installs,” Hooker said. “But it’s different when you’re out there actually moving around and you have actual receivers, not just a standing target, so it’s fun just to get out there and run through the plays and communicate with the guys and just ask them what they’re seeing on the field.”

Hendon Hooker participated in his first practice with the Detroit Lions post-ACL surgery. The Lions have a 21-day period to decide on activating Hooker to the main roster. Hooker is focused on physical and mental readiness to prove he belongs in the NFL.

The Bottom Line – Hooker's Promising Path Forward

Despite the challenges of recovering from a significant injury and adapting to the professional league, Hooker's determination shines through. His goal to “show them that I belong” encapsulates the spirit of a dedicated athlete ready to make his mark in the NFL. As Hooker continues to build his strength, skills, and understanding of the game, his journey will be one of the most inspiring stories of the season, offering a glimpse into the making of a promising NFL talent.