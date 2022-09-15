Beyond the Box

Home Field advantage for the Detroit Lions and GRIT just isn’t enough.

Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbrey
1 Min Read

Home Field advantage for the Detroit Lions and GRIT just isn’t enough.

Ford Field has a built-in home-field advantage when the crowd is into the game, and that was clear against the Philadelphia Eagles. A.J. Reilly explains how the GRIT shown was nice but cannot be the endpoint for this team. Grit is nice; winning is better.

Check out https://gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code BTB25OFF

Home Field advantage for the Detroi...
Home Field advantage for the Detroit Lions and GRIT just isn't enough.

About the Show

Beyond the Box – Looking beyond the Box Score – Hosts AJ Reilly and Eric Vincent dive into the latest hot topics of the week in Football. New episodes LIVE Monday at 7PM.

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Posted by Jeff Bilbrey
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
Previous Article Detroit Lions Washington Commanders Detroit Lions release initial Injury Report for Week 2 matchup vs. Commanders
Leave a comment
Lost your password?