How to watch, listen, and stream Michigan vs. Western Michigan

It’s Game Day!!!!

At noon today, Michigan will open up the 2021 college football season at the Big House against Western Michigan.

Here is all the information you need to watch, listen to, and stream the game.

DETAILS:

When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium ‘The Big House’

Television Broadcast: ESPN

Streaming Options: WatchESPN and FuboTV

Radio: WWJ 950 AM radio (Detroit market) (Click here for other radio options)

Betting Line: Michigan -16.5, Over/Under 66

Click here for list of other radio options via MGoBlue.com